As I sit at my desk hoping for inspiration to write this article, I realize that is what I should write about; Inspiration. Webster’s Dictionary defines it, in part, as: “An awakening, quickening, or creative impulse, especially as manifested in artistic achievement.”

Yes, that is what I am looking for … inspiration! What is it that inspires us? Some say they feel a rush of positive energy, or a deep calming when they are inspired. I believe inspiration gives us purpose and new insights.

Zig Ziglar used to tell a story about a man that came home from work and his partner asked him to help out in the kitchen. The man complained that he was just too tired to help. A few moments later the phone rang and the man heard the voice of his best friend say, “Hey buddy, I just got us a tee time at that new golf course, but we have to be there in 30 minutes. Are you up for it?” The man jumps to his feet and runs to change clothes and grab his golf clubs.

What happened? A spark of new energy, or inspiration, hit and suddenly the man is no longer too tired. It happens to all of us. Some people hate to clean house, but when someone important is coming over, they suddenly find the inspiration to clean.

We all get into a “rut” sometimes. But, you can’t let yourself get too comfortable with the rut because a “rut” is nothing more than a grave with both ends kicked-out! What inspires you? That can be a most difficult question. Perhaps the beauty of a sunset or sunrise? Perhaps a beautiful piece of music? How about the laughter of a child? No matter who we are, there is something that can inspire us.

Consider another meaning of “inspiration”; to “breathe in”. We can breathe-in the things that inspire us to achieve or create. How about fresh morning air or the oxygen-rich air of the forest? The Genesis story in the Bible tells us that God breathed the breath of life into Adam and Eve and they became living souls.

I believe God can breathe into us whatever we need. You may not believe or understand that principle, but I can testify to the powerful inspiration of God. I may feel my spirit dragging from time to time, but then a new breath of inspiration hits me and I have new energy. It is a cycle of life; sometimes we are on top of the mountain, and sometimes we are low in the valley.

If you need inspiration, step out of the ordinary and try something new. Find those things that give you confident hope and positive drive. Look for opportunities to offer inspiration to others at the same time. We are building a new world after the pandemic. Think of the possibilities!

Blessings and Peace to You All,

Fr. David+

Rev. Dr. David Bridges is the pastor at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Grove. He can be reached at frdavid@standrewsgrove.org. St. Andrew's worship service is at 10 a.m., every Sunday, and broadcast on KWXC 88.9 FM at 5 p.m. on Saturday and 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.