Water Distribution crews continue testing and flushing fire hydrants. As the current zones are completed they will begin moving through Zone 11 followed by Zone 12.

Zone 11: from the Northern City Limits going South to Tuxedo, from Washington Blvd. going East to Bison.

Zone 12: from Tuxedo Blvd. going South to Adams Blvd, from Washington Blvd. going East to Bison Rd.

Crews will be flushing M-F from 7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. until area is complete.

Please be advised: discoloration of water may occur during this process. Please use caution when laundering clothes!