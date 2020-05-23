Athalea Brown Mastin was born in Chickasha, Oklahoma, on Jan. 18, 1931, to William E. and Burt Sheriff Brown.

Athalea Brown Mastin was born in Chickasha, Oklahoma, on Jan. 18, 1931, to William E. and Burt Sheriff Brown. As an infant, her family moved to Grandfield, Oklahoma. Atha accepted Jesus as her Savior at age nine. She studied art, speech, piano, and organ. She was a cheerleader, basketball player, president of the student council and was valedictorian of her senior class at Grandfield High School.

Atha began at Oklahoma Baptist University in 1949 and was elected Freshman Queen. Later, she was voted Basketball Queen and participated in student council, cheerleading, class organist, was named State President of the collegiate Home Economics Association, Best All-Around Girl, and Who’s Who In American Colleges.

Before their senior year at OBU, Atha married Gerald Mastin in August 1952. After graduating in 1953, Gerald served in the Army, and in 1954, while stationed in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Atha taught Latin, Civics, and Sociology at Hopkinsville (Kentucky) High School. The next stop was Norman, where Gerald earned his master’s degree. The next 12 years were in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, where Gerald taught and coached, and Atha was organist for First Baptist Church, served in the Home and Garden Club, and taught kindergarten and elementary music.

In 1968, Atha and the family moved to Stillwater. While serving First Baptist Church as organist, she was also a substitute teacher. In 1979, Atha earned her Master of Science degree from OSU in Family Relations and Child Development. In 1988, after retirement, Atha moved with Gerald to Beaver Lake, near Rogers, Arkansas. Atha belonged to the Bland Chapel Ladies’ Church Group and Bible Study, and were members of First Baptist Church. In 2001, Atha and Gerald bought their cousin’s house in Shawnee and shared time between Beaver Lake and Shawnee for several years before moving completely to Shawnee in 2015. They were faithful members of University Baptist Church, singing in the choir and enjoying many close friends. Atha and Gerald enjoyed traveling with many couples and were committed grandparents and great-grandparents.

Atha was famously kind, gracious, and always put others first. She loved people and making others feel valued. It is hard to express just how bright her light was. Anyone who knew her would agree that her Christ-like qualities were radiant. She was wonderfully beautiful, nice, talented, and full of joy.

Atha is preceded in death by her brother, James Arthur, mother, Burt, father, William E, husband, Gerald, and son, Darrell. She is survived by her children: her daughter-in-law, Diane Mastin of Grove, Oklahoma; son and daughter-in-law Ford and Terri Mastin of Shawnee; son and daughter-in-law Kyle and Ivonne Mastin of Atlanta, Georgia; son and daughter-in-law Gene and Heather Mastin of Stillwater. She is survived by her grandchildren: Zachary and Niketa Mastin and Walker West of Grove; Rob and Rachel Mullen and Piper and Elizabeth Stanley of St. Louis, Missouri; Linsey, Trevor, and Kaeley Mastin of Shawnee; Alex Mastin and Nikki Mastin of Atlanta; Josh and Karie Mastin and Kolbi Mastin of Stillwater; and Nina Mastin of Stillwater. She leaves behind countless beloved friends.

The family would like to issue sincere thanks to the staff of Belfair for the excellent care that Atha received during her two years there.

A memorial service will be held at University Baptist Church at 11 a.m. on June 23.