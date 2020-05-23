Graduating Tecumseh High School senior and 17-year-old Gage Boatman earned the title of salutatorian and is happy with the success of his final semester even though it wasn't what he was expecting.

According to the graduate, this semester was challenging and it was difficult missing functions like prom.

"There’s some things I’ll be upset I missed but it is what it is," Boatman said.

For Boatman, the biggest challenge this semester has been keeping up with graduation information and aspects of his collegiate career.

However, Boatman said though he will always remember the chaos of his last semester, he's grateful he can do what he loves most in college.

"I am most grateful that I still was presented the opportunity to play at the next level without a senior year of baseball," Boatman said.

After he graduates, Boatman said he will be attending East Central University.

"I will be attending ECU to continue my athletic career as well as getting my degree in Business Administration," Boatman said.