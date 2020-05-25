Jimmy Wayne Winkelman, 67, of Shawnee, passed away May 23, 2020.

He was born July 16, 1952, in Shawnee to Roy Alvin and Beulah Catherine (Stevens) Winkelman.

Jimmy was a loving father, grandfather and friend. He had a great passion for Rock-n-Roll music and enjoyed playing the drums. He was a woodworker by trade but loved to craft and work with his hands. Jim had a great sweet tooth and liked to eat dessert before anything else. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and being outdoors. When watching television there were usually two things on: Westerns and Wrestling.

Those left to cherish his memory are his long-time partner, Mary Gunter; daughter and son-in-law, Misty and Larry Hollis; son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy D. and Brandy Winkelman; daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda Gunter and Glen Simons; grandchildren: Mason, Tracy, Elijah, Bailey, Jackie, Ashley, Tanner, Christopher, Savannah, Kougar, Michael and Rachel; five great-grandchildren; sisters: Jean Hester and Brenda Tucker; brother, Roy Winkelman; and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Billy Johnson and Charles Winkelman; and sisters: Carma Dale and Linda Chesser.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 26, at Resthaven Funeral Home.

A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 26, at Resthaven Funeral Home. Burial will be at Resthaven Memorial Park.