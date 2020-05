To celebrate the class of 2020 McLoud Public Schools held a parade for its seniors May 22 in McLoud.

Due to concerns of COVID-19, the district canceled the seniors' graduation ceremony, but to maintain social distancing and celebrate the achievements of the class of 2020 the district decided to host a parade.

Those seniors who participated in the parade decorated their cars and wore their caps and gowns to celebrate and enjoy their final moments of high school.