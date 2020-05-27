Coronavirus Pandemic

Kiddie Park manager overcomes COVID-19, still to open park

Kiddie Park opens this summer with tickets still 50 cents and the last train ride is free adding some normalcy to the chaotic world around us.

The man, who has been behind the scenes at Kiddie Park since about the age of 14, not only suffered from COVID-19 but he is making sure his park is open for children and their families.

David Lea, manager, caught COVID-19 while recuperating from hernia surgery at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center, and is making sure all precautions are taken to keep children safe at Kiddie Park this year.

Scheduled for a later start date, June 2, volunteers were working on the park while a member of Emergency Management was spraying and disinfecting rides.

Kiddie Park will be open Tuesday thru Thursday 7 pm to 9:30 pm; Friday and Saturday 7 pm to 10 p.m. closed Sundays and Mondays.

Lea returned to the hospital following the hernia surgery for treatment of pockets of infection. He was tested April 1 after he was suffering from body aches and fever.

“The test alone was barbaric. I don’t ever want to do that again,” he said.

“One day I was packed in ice because my temperature was so high. It was something else. I had such a hard time breathing and they put me on oxygen,” he said.

Five days were spent in the hospital and 14 days at home were spent in quarantine.

“I still feel a little winded if I do a lot but I feel a lot better than I did,” he said.

Crime

Man arrested for alleged lewd molestation of minors

A Bartlesville man faces charges for allegedly molesting two children at a local residence, according to Washington County District Court records.

According to court documents, Jamin Charles Mattocks, 36, was arrested on a complaint of lewd molestation to a child under 16.

It was reported to the Department of Human Services that Mattocks had admitted to molesting an 8-year-old and a 6-year-old.

The defendant reportedly admitted he was watching pornography and did not turn it off when a child was around because he was horny and “did not care to turn it off”, documents state.

The defendant also admitted to having inappropriate contact with the children, the records state.

Senate Bill 1718

New law will require mental health parity in health insurance

By Carmen Forman

The Oklahoman

Health insurance companies will be required to cover mental health and substance use disorders the same way they cover physical ailments under a new state law.

Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday signed legislation to require companies that offer health coverage and are regulated by the state insurance department to follow federal laws on parity in the health care industry.

Senate Bill 1718 tasks Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready with ensuring all in-state health plans comply with a 2008 federal law signed by President George W. Bush that calls for financial parity.

Despite federal requirements, many states, and the country as a whole, still struggle to provide equal coverage for mental health and substance use treatment. This inequality can come in the form of fewer in-network physicians or unequal reimbursement rates for behavioral health compared to physical health.

Insurance companies that offer mental health or substance use disorder plans also would have to report annually to the Insurance Commissioner the process by which they determine the criteria for mental health benefits and the criteria for medical and surgical benefits.

The department would be required to make the reports public by June 1, 2021, and every June thereafter.

This law will take effect Nov. 1.

