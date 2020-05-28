After gaining instruction from the CDC and State Health Department, Recreation Manager Kerri Foster said the city has plans to open the Shawnee Splash water park, at Woodland Veterans Park at the corner of Broadway and Highland, Friday, June 12.

As most public spaces, due to pandemic guidelines, some temporary changes should be noted during this year's season:

• Splash will operate at 50 percent capacity

• Safety breaks will be enforced every hour for 15 minutes; this allows staff to increase and ensure sanitation of high-touch points

• Patrons will exit through a gate on the west side of the splash park; exiting through the front will not be permitted

• Personal lawn chairs are permitted

• No swimming in the diving well swimming area

• Aquatic Swimwear only is permitted. Basketball shorts, volleyball tops/bottoms, underwear, etc. will not be allowed.

“Staff will ask upon arrival to ensure patrons are abiding by dress code,” Foster said. “This is very important.”

• The front entry will be an entrance only.

“We will provide a temporary exit near the snack shack for exit from park,” she said.

• The Splash will host additional outdoor party spaces to provide adequate social distancing for patrons and staff, Foster said.

Hours and extras

Operation will be Tuesdays through Sundays.

Season Pass Holders will be allowed entry early — from noon to 1 p.m. and from 1 to 8 p.m. for general admission.

“The traditional Twilight Time swim time will be from 6 to 8 p.m. with 50 percent off admission,” she said. “All pricing has remained the same (as last year).”

Swim lessons also will be offered, but with limited class size.

“Lessons start June 22,” Foster said. “Patrons can register online at www.shawneeok.org starting June 1.”

As COVID-19 precautions evolve and change, residents can track updates on the Shawnee Parks and Recreation Facebook Page and the City of Shawnee website, at shawneeok.org.