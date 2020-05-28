After 25 years of service with the Bartlesville Police Department, Sgt. Jim Warring is retiring June 1. However, he still hopes to make a difference in people’s lives.

He is leaving the department to start a new career with Grand Lake Mental Health Center.

“Officers and courts increasingly deal with issues that are due to mental health and substance abuse issues,” Warring said. “My new position will be designed to have direct communication between the courts, law enforcement, mental health care professionals, and the communities to effectively start solving some of these issues to alleviate frustration and make communities safer for all.

“What attracted me to GLMHC is the desire to implement innovative ideas, and my position is the first one of its kind in Oklahoma to my knowledge.”

Warring’s career as a police officer started shortly after he graduated high school in Sedan, Kansas. He had joined the Air Force but had to wait six months on a delayed entry. The Sedan chief of police approached Warring to ask if he would serve as a midnight patrolman until his active military duty began.

“I was kind of an ornery kid, and the local police of Sedan knew me well,” Warring said. “I thought it was a joke that he would trust me like that, but it made a huge impact and because a person of authority believed in me, I took it to heart.”

After he served four years in the Air Force, he went to work as a correctional officer with the Kansas Department of Corrections. He became a SWAT sergeant and was employed there for five years.

In 1995, Warring began his career with in Bartlesville as a patrolman. During his time with BPD, he has worked as a patrolman, a DARE officer, field training officer, SWAT officer for 12 years, as a detective for more than 10 years and was promoted to sergeant.

“My favorite assignment has been as a detective in the Criminal Investigation Division,” Warring said. “As a detective I have been able to spend time on cases and … help victims and their families get justice, but also start a process of healing.

“There have also been times that I have helped suspects and families get services to correct issues and have a better life.”

Warring completed his bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma Wesleyan University in 2003. He is also a graduate of Leadership Bartlesville Class 23.

He said his biggest accomplishment during his tenure at BPD came with helping GLMHC to implement the iPad system in the police department, as well as assisting in getting NARCAN to be made available to Bartlesville police officers.

“During the current opioid crisis, Bartlesville Police Department was the first agency in Washington County to have and use NARCAN to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and save lives,” Warring said.

BPD Police Chief Tracy Roles said Warring will be missed.

“The retirement of such a great community servant is bittersweet,” Roles said. “Although I am excited and happy for Sgt. Warring, I am sad that our department will be losing such an outstanding person.

“Sgt. Warring has brought so many positive things to our department and our community,” he added.

“It has been a true honor and a privilege to have had the opportunity to work alongside Sgt. Warring. The Bartlesville Police Department is forever thankful for the many years of his dedicated service.”

Warring said he has many fond memories from his career and deems himself “lucky.”

“I have had so many memorable moments in my career that it is impossible to count,” he said. “I have been lucky to work for the best city and department on the planet. I have so many people who mentored me and taught me how to serve the people I was sworn to protect. I have worked with the best men and women in law enforcement and have made many friends over the years while serving the community.”

Warring and his wife, Nancy, who is also an employee with the City of Bartlesville, have five children.

A retirement reception for Warring is planned for June 12 at the Bartlesville Police Department.

Warring is looking forward to his future helping people through his new job with GLMHC.

“I have had a great career and am excited to be able to continue to work with officers in departments all over,” he said. “The City of Bartlesville, Bartlesville Police Department, and the citizens have been very good to me. It has been an honor beyond words to have been given the privilege to serve as a Bartlesville Police Officer.”