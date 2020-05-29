As of this advisory, there are 6,338 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are three additional deaths. Two of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the other died on May 23:

– one in Oklahoma County, a female in the 65 and older age group;

– two in Tulsa County, both males in the 65 and older age group.

There are 329 total deaths in the state.

The state has surpassed its goal to collect and test more than 90,000 specimens in the month of May. As of Wednesday, May 27, the Oklahoma State Department of Health had processed 113,264 specimens collected for COVID-19 testing since the first of the month, with a total of 188,665 tests conducted since COVID-19 was first detected in early March.

COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership.

For more information, visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test ResultsConfirmed Positive Cases6,338*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date181,060*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date188,665**Currently Hospitalized160Total Cumulative Hospitalizations982Deaths in the Past 24 hours2Total Cumulative Deaths329

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.

**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.

SOURCE: Oklahoma State Department of Health