As the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic changes, SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital — Shawnee has announced upcoming changes.

Starting Monday, June 1, each patient will be allowed to have one care representative to support and assist with receipt of care between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Care representatives must:

• Be the same person throughout the entire admission or visit and be at least 18 years old;

• Wear a mask while in public areas and in the patient's room while staff are present;

• Enter through the main entrance or ED entrance to be screened;

• Check in at the unit desk on the initial visit to be given an armband to be worn until the patient is discharged.

The following restrictions will continue:

• There will be no visitors allowed in isolation rooms;

• All waiting rooms and lobby areas will remain closed to visitors;

• The cafe will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. with social distancing seating options.

“We understand visitation restrictions are challenging for all, however it is necessary to keep everyone as safe as possible,” hospital president Angi Mohr said. “I appreciate your cooperation as our greatest desire is to ensure your loved one is healing in a healthy environment.”