The Museum will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10am-5pm. "There will be several new aspects people will notice when they come back to the museum," said Dane Pollei, Director & Chief Curator of the Museum. "We have an enhanced and more frequent cleaning schedule, several hand sanitizer stations available, and will be limiting people in the galleries, all in an effort to make the museum as safe as possible. We are excited to be welcoming our community back to the Museum," he added.

The Museum will at first be limiting admission to 10 visitors in the gallery at a time. It is recommended to make online reservations at www.mgmoa.org/hours-admission. In addition to limiting visitors and having hand sanitizer stations, wearing masks are also recommended while visiting the Museum. A limited gift shop will be available during open hours.