Shawnee High School announced four graduates who won the Shawnee Association of Classroom Teachers (SACT) SHS scholarships for their college careers.

According to Shawnee Public School Public Information Officer, Charity Pennington former seniors Marleigh Merrell, Dassie May, Kensington Kerbs and Madison Howard were the recipients of the scholarships.

Pennington said the winners celebrated with their families and friends.