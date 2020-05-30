As of this advisory, there are 6,418 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are five additional deaths. None occurred since May 29, all died between May 23 and May 28:

– one in Oklahoma County, a female in the 65 and older age group;

– three in Tulsa County, two males in the 65 and older age group and one female in the 65 and older age group;

– one in McCurtain County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

There are 334 total deaths in the state.

This week's Oklahoma COVID-19 Weekly Report is now available.

COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership.

For more information, visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Okahoma Test ResultsConfirmed Positive Cases6,418*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date186,700*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date194,496**Currently Hospitalized154Total Cumulative Hospitalizations985Deaths in the Past 24 hours0Total Cumulative Deaths334

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.

**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.

SOURCE: Oklahoma State Department of Health