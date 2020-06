Charles Townsley

Visitation will be May 31st, 12-5PM with family receiving friends 3-5PM., at Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel. A celebration of life will be June 1st, at 10AM at Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel. Graveside Service at Silent Home Cemetery in Roll, OK on June 2 at 1PM. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory–Walker Brown Chapel.