Approximately four miles north of Claremore Clermont Mound rises 784 feet above the surrounding prairie, the remnant of an ancient sea floor, the North American Inland Sea that 66 million years ago divided the continent from the Antarctic Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico, from the Rocky’s to the Appalachian Mountains. The mound is not uncommon there are similar ones throughout the region, although this one is unique in one respect, it is the site of a tragic event that changed the course of history in the region.

It seemed to be an ideal location for Osage Chief Clermont and his tribe, in 1802 when they established their village, Pasuga, at the foot of the mound. Clermont had been persuaded to move from western Missouri by his friend Frenchman Jean Chouteau, so the hunters in his tribe could provide furs for Chouteau’s trading post at Salina. They knew the territory, the Osage had laid claim to most of western Arkansas and Eastern Oklahoma since the mid-1600’s, hunting in the territory from spring until fall before returning to winter in Missouri. Muscular, ranging from six to seven feet tall, from childhood until death, they were the ultimate warriors.

The new arrangement worked well for both Chouteau and Clermont for more than a decade. But there were developments impacting Clermont that did not involve Chouteau. In 1808, Osage chiefs met with government officials at St. Louis and signed a land treaty. The government received all land in Missouri and Arkansas east and south of Fort Clark, near present day Kansas City, all the way to the Mississippi River and south to the Arkansas. The Osage, like tribes in the past were cheated, given the promise of a trading post and allocated an annual payment of only twelve hundred dollars for the land.

While the Osage were supplying furs, to Chouteau, they also were exercising their heritage of hunting elsewhere, periodically clashing with other tribes, mostly the Western Cherokee. The Cherokee were neither primarily hunters nor warriors. For over a century their life style had been evolving into becoming supported by agriculture, their government now more similar to the white man. As a result, they were not as prepared to protect themselves from the Osage warriors who periodically raided farms and settlements, stealing horses, kidnapping captives and occasionally murdering in cold blood. On occasion, the Cherokee would retaliate, but the raids continued. Aware of the problem, Indian agent William Lovely tried to negotiate a settlement between the two factions in 1816. His plan was to offer for the government to pay all claims against the Osage in return for seven million acres of land, but the plan never materialized.

Frustrated by the Osage’ continual intrusions, in January of 1817 Tahonteeskee, Chief of the Western Cherokee, whose camp was located near present-day Russellville, Arkansas, wrote a letter to William Clark, then governor of Missouri Territory, describing the situation and appealing for assistance. There was no reply. However, prompted by anxious white settlers around The Three Forks, the government had authorized construction of Fort Smith. It was completed during the summer of 1817, but as developments evolved, construction of the fort would prove to be too little, too late.

Neither of these efforts had diminished Osage raids, they not only continued throughout the previous fall, but as spring of 1817 arrived, the Osage conducted a coup involving more than one hundred warriors. It was a huge success. Swooping down on Cherokee settlements, the warrior’s approach was so stealthily and accomplished with such precision that not even village dogs were disturbed. The raid netted over 100 horses among other prizes. The raiders were crossing the Grand River, headed back to Clermont’s mound before the Cherokee were even aware of what happened. But their success would prove to be short lived.

Frustrated by the lack of response from the government and angry over this latest Osage intrusion, Tahlonteskee, through his war chief Delagato, contacted surrounding tribes for a war council. Amassing over six hundred warriors, among them Choctaw, Chickasaw, Delaware, and other tribes, even a few white men who also had grievances, the expedition gathered at Russellville in early October, bound for Clermont Mound.

Following their earlier raid and unaware of the pending threat, Clermont and his warriors left Pasuga, bound for their semi-annual buffalo hunt in western Oklahoma. Consequently. when the punitive expedition arrived, the village was defenseless, consisting only of the elderly as well as women and children. The residents of Pasuga were no match for the expedition, nor was any mercy shown. Rage and retribution prevailed. Those who weren’t killed were kidnapped, many never to be reunited with their blood relatives again.

After the tragedy, most of the troops assigned to Fort Smith were reassigned to build Fort Gibson near the Three Forks, curtailing the “Indian war.” Within twenty years the once powerful Osage would be removed by treaty to Kansas and settlers could now focus on developing the region. Unlike most of the western frontier, it was an unfortunate war between Indian tribes and a massacre that brought stability to the region.

