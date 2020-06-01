GROVE - The Grove Ridgerunner and Lady Red athletes will return to the weight room.

As of Monday, June 1, athletes in grades 9-12 now have access to the weight room, fields and gym. The opening of the facilities comes after a meeting between GPS Superintendent Pat Dodson and the coaches, in which the OSSAA's failed plans for statewide policies were modified and adapted to what would be safe for the student athletes at Grove High School, according to GHS Athletic Director Richard Bassett.

Coaches will take and document the temperatures of athletes prior to admittance to the facility and precautions are being taken by the coaches to ensure the safety of the athletes. Athletes who feel sick or under the weather are asked to stay home.

"It's a chance to get in the weight room and be able to get out and start hitting and shooting," said Bassett.

Grove Head Football Coach Ron Culwell is glad to see the athletes return to the gyms, but knows it will be a slower process than before.

"We were making great gains in the weight room before all of this madness hit. It will be awesome to see kids again and make up what we missed. I think a lot of kids have been staying active. We will start slow and build. Trying to get back to a new normal will be good. There will be some different guidelines that we will need to follow but there is no substitute for work. I think we have a great mindset for our upcoming season. I think we will be fine," said Culwell.

Bassett stressed that for workouts, social distancing would be in place and each athlete would be responsible for retrieving their own ball. Bassett also stated that athletes were to focus on fundamentals and strength.

The following policies are in place for the entirety of the month of June:

RAVE Weight Room Requirements

• Each person entering the facility must have their temperature checked upon arrival. Any individual with a temperature registering 100.4 degrees or above must not be permitted to stay

• Hands must be washed or hand sanitizer used prior to entering the facility and touching any equipment

• Locker rooms and/or restrooms if opened must be sanitized before use and at the conclusion of the workout

• 3 people maximum on any one piece of equipment

• Spotters on each end of the weights

• All groups must be a minimum of 6 feet apart; the total number allowed in a weight room must comply with 6 feet between each group

• Each piece of equipment must be disinfected between each session

• Any equipment used including weights, balls, bats, helmets, etc. must be disinfected following each session

• No shared hydrating bottles, towels, gloves, or any other personal equipment is permitted

• Coaches are recommended to wear a mask when close proximity

Gym and Fieldhouse Requirements

• Each person entering the facility must have their temperature checked upon arrival. Any individual with a temperature registering 100.4 degrees or above must not be permitted to stay

• Hands must be washed or hand sanitizer used prior to entering the facility and before beginning any drills or handling of equipment

• Locker rooms and/or restrooms if opened must be sanitized before use and at the conclusion of the workout

• Each person must remain a minimum of six feet apart

• No shared hydrating bottles, towels, gloves, or any other personal equipment is permitted

• Any equipment used including weights, balls, bats, helmets, etc. must be disinfected after each session

• Coaches are recommended to wear a mask when close proximity of student-athletes

Outdoor Requirements

• Each person entering the facility must have their temperature checked upon arrival. Any individual with a temperature registering 100.4 degrees or above must not be permitted to stay

• Hands must be washed or hand sanitizer used prior to handling of equipment

• Locker rooms and/or restrooms if opened must be sanitized before use and at the conclusion of the workout

• Each person must remain a minimum of six feet apart

• No shared helmets or equipment is worn on the head including facemarks

• No shared hydrating bottles, towels, gloves, or any other personal equipment is permitted

• Any equipment used including balls, bats, helmets, etc. must be disinfected following each session

• Coaches or other supervisory adults are recommended to wear a mask when in close proximity of student-athletes

Summer Dead Period

The 2020 Summer Dead Period has been announced and will run the week of June 27 through July 5. No students will be able to use the school facilities during that time.

When will unrestricted practices begin?

On Wednesday, July 15, three extracurriculars will be able to have unrestricted practices. Fast-pitch softball, cross country and band will be able to return to normal at that time.