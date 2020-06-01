GROVE - The Grove Public Schools Title VI Indian Education program will hold a Public Hearing and Special Parent Committee Meeting on Monday, June 8, at 6:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. respectively. The meetings will occur at the Grove Public Schools Performing Arts Center located at 300 Ford Road in Grove.

The purpose of the Title VI Indian Education Public Hearing is to receive input on current and future Title VI Indian Education program activities for students in Grove Public Schools. Parents of Native American students are encouraged to attend. The agenda for the Special Title VI Indian Education Parent Committee Meeting calls for the discussion of the academic performance and attendance of Native American students; discussion of the current program activities and budget; discussion of the Needs Assessment results; discussion of proposed program activities and budget for 2020-2021 school year; and vote approve or not approve the

Title VI application for the 2020-2021 school year.

For information concerning the programs and activities for Native American students at Grove Public Schools please contact Cindy Weaver at 918-786-3003.