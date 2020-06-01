OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt released a statement on the death of George Floyd after protests at the Oklahoma City Police Department turned violent, resulting in multiple arrests after city and private property were damaged.

Stitt’s statement:

“Oklahomans stand together for justice. Like many of you, I am thankful the Minneapolis police officer is being held accountable for the senseless death of George Floyd.

“As Oklahomans let their voices be heard, know that I will protect and support your right for peaceful demonstration. All know that this is different from acting out in a way that is violent and damaging property - the State will also support local law enforcement who are respectfully working to stop criminal activity.

“Let’s demonstrate the Oklahoma Standard by listening to those who are hurting, by uniting to see change that delivers a better future for all and by being respectful of each other, our police and our first responders.”

Additionally Oklahoma Senator James Lankford released a statement on Sunday via a Fox News interview.

Lankford's Statement:

"You take it from the perspective of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who often quoted scripture and who pushed people back on situations like this to say that hate doesn’t drive out hate, only love does that. That’s a biblical principal on how to be able to take these things on…just this simple perspective of being able to love back hate, we watched that at Mother Emanuel (AME) Church years ago as people loved through the course of hate and watched a dramatic change that happened in that community.

So, this is a moment. We have to stand for justice. Justice is a biblical principal. We should address injustice, but destroying things, stealing things are under-cutting the message and it doesn’t help bring back George Floyd or honor his memory. We need to be able to stand for justice. We need to be able to work for racial reconciliation in a way that both honors his memory and finishes the work we should have started a long time ago as a nation."

Washington’s response

Just before the historic launch of the SpaceX Crew Dragon Mission on Saturday, May 30, Trump addressed the nation on the death of Floyd.

President Donald Trump’s statement:

“The death of George Floyd on the streets of Minneapolis was a grave tragedy. It should never have happened. It has filled Americans all over the country with horror, anger, and grief,” said Trump. “I stand before you in firm opposition to anyone exploiting this tragedy to loot, rob, attack, and menace. Healing, not hatred; justice, not chaos are the mission at hand.”

The four officers involved in the incident have been fired and one has been arrested and charged with murder. According to Trump, state and federal authorities are carrying out an investigation to see what further charges may be warranted. Additionally Trump said that his administration has opened a civil rights investigation and he has asked Barr, and the Justice Department to expedite it.

“I understand the pain that people are feeling. We support the right of peaceful protesters, and we hear their pleas. But what we are now seeing on the streets of our cities has nothing to do with justice or with peace,” said Trump. “The memory of George Floyd is being dishonored by rioters, looters, and anarchists. The violence and vandalism is being led by Antifa and other radical left-wing groups who are terrorizing the innocent, destroying jobs, hurting businesses, and burning down buildings.”

Trump said that the main victims of the situation are the citizens who live in these “once lovely communities.”

“The mobs are devastating the life’s work of good people and destroying their dreams. Right now, America needs creation, not destruction; cooperation, not contempt; security, not anarchy. And there will be no anarchy. Civilization must be cherished, defended, and protected. The voices of law-abiding citizens must be heard, and heard very loudly,” said Trump. “We cannot and must not allow a small group of criminals and vandals to wreck our cities and lay waste to our communities. We must defend the rights of every citizen to live without violence, prejudice, or fear.”

Trump said that his administration supports the “overwhelming majority” of police officers who are “incredible in every way and devoted public servants” keeping cities safe, protect communities and risk their lives on a daily basis.

“No one is more upset than fellow law enforcement officers by the small handful who fail to abide by their oath to serve and protect. My administration will stop mob violence and will stop it cold. It does not serve the interests of justice or any citizen of any race, color, or creed for the government to give into anarchy, abandon police precincts, or allow communities to be burned to the ground. It won’t happen,” said Trump. “Those making excuses or justifications for violence are not helping the downtrodden, but delivering new anguish and new pain. From day one of my administration, we have made it a top priority to build up distressed communities and revitalize our crumbling inner cities.”

“We must all work together as a society to expand opportunity and to create a future of greater dignity and promise for all of our people. We must forge a partnership with community leaders, local law enforcement, and the faith community to restore hope. Radical-left criminals, thugs, and others all throughout our country and throughout the world will not be allowed to set communities ablaze. We won’t let it happen. It harms those who have the least. And we will be protecting those who have the least,” said Trump.

Trump said that the leaders of the National Guard and the Department of justice are in communication with Minnesota state and city officials and that efforts to coordinating with local law enforcement are happening across the nation.

“In America, justice is never achieved at the hands of an angry mob. I will not allow angry mobs to dominate. It won’t happen. It is essential that we protect the crown jewel of American democracy: the rule of law and our independent system of justice. Every citizen in every community has the right to be safe in their workplace, safe in their homes, and safe in our city streets. This is the sacred right of all Americans that I am totally determined to defend and will defend. My administration will always stand against violence, mayhem, and disorder,” said Trump. “We will stand with the family of George Floyd with the peaceful protesters and with every law-abiding citizen who wants decency, civility, safety, and security. We are working toward a more just society, but that means building up, not tearing down; joining hands, not hurling fists; standing in solidarity, not surrendering to hostility.”

In Washington D.C., U.S. Attorney General William Barr also released a statement on Sunday, May 31, addressing the riots.

Barr’s statement:

“The greatness of our nation comes from our commitment to the rule of law.

“The outrage of our national community about what happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis is real and legitimate. Accountability for his death must be addressed, and is being addressed, through the regular process of our criminal justice system, both at the state and at the federal level. That system is working and moving at exceptional speed. Already initial charges have been filed. That process continues to move forward. Justice will be served.

“Unfortunately, with the rioting that is occurring in many of our cities around the country, the voices of peaceful protest are being hijacked by violent radical elements.

“Groups of outside radicals and agitators are exploiting the situation to pursue their own separate and violent agenda.

“In many places, it appears the violence is planned, organized, and driven by anarchistic and far left extremists, using Antifa-like tactics, many of whom travel from out of state to promote the violence.

“We must have law and order on our streets and in our communities, and it is the responsibility of the local and state leadership, in the first instance, to halt this violence. The Department of Justice (including the FBI, Marshals, ATF, and DEA), and all of our 93 U.S. Attorneys across the country, will support these local efforts and take all action necessary to enforce federal law.

“In that regard, it is a federal crime to cross state lines or to use interstate facilities to incite or participate in violent rioting. We will enforce these laws.”