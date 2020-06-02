Tommy L. Wolfe, 71, of Shawnee, passed away Saturday, May 31, 2020, in Shawnee.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 3, and continue through service time. Service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, June 4, at Bethel Acres Assembly with Paul Wolfe officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery in Shawnee under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

