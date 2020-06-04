Bobby Joe Miller (Bob) departed this earth on May 21, 2020, just 19 days shy of his 83rd birthday.

Bob was born at home on June 8, 1937, during one of the Maud tornados. He was the youngest of five born to William Henry (Bill) and Viola Francis (Vi) Miller. He was the baby of the family and his mother and sister spoiled him rotten.

Bob attended Maud Public Schools from Kindergarten until his Senior year when he enlisted in the U.S. Army. Bob served his country proudly and was honorably discharged in 1961 as a Sergeant and having earned Sharpshooter and Marksman awards. Bob left the service early to return home to raise his baby daughter, Marianne.

Bob lived his life to the fullest. He traveled all over Europe as a young solider and all over the United States as a young man. He outran tornados in Texas with his brother, he and his buddies were chased by the law as teenagers, he loved to fish, he was an avid reader, he was a picker before picking was even a thing, he was a jokester and a good friend to many but the most important thing was his love for his family.

He loved being Uncle Bobby to his nieces and nephews and then their kids. He loved being a Dad, but his biggest love was being Papa Bob. Bob always gave to those in need. He would give to Coats for Kids, the Veterans Centers and the Maud Alumni Scholarship Fund. After Hurricane Katrina, he loaded up supplies and his skid steer and spent a month in the cleanup effort.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Willard, Kenneth and Gene, sister; Nadine Burch and brother-in-Law, A.F. (Floyd) Burch, LtC, Retired, and sister-in-Law; Verna Lee (Pate) Miller, granddaughter; Katrina Nicole Visnieski and nephew; Mark Edward Miller.

Those left to celebrate his life are his daughter; Marianne Miller-Visnieski and husband, Timothy Visnieski, LtC, Retired, grandsons; Dr. Alex Simpson and wife Taylor and Larry Visnieski and wife Amy, great-grandsons; Kolby Visnieski and Bradon Visnieski, sister-in-Law; Marietta Miller; nieces; Nancy, Betsy, Michelle, Tina and Debi, nephews; Gary, Mike, David, Jimmy and Matt and many great nieces and nephews and other extended family and friends.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 6, at 1 p.m. at Cummings Cemetery in Maud under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Bob Miller’s memory to the Maud Alumni Scholarship Fund, C/O Maud Alumni, P.O. Box 251, Maud, OK 74854.