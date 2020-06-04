McLoud Police Department (MPD) Chief Wes Elliott issued a statement Wednesday regarding an alleged change in the employment of his officers.

“There have been rumors on social media recently that say the McLoud Police Department has been taken over by an outside group and that the chief and all officers were relieved of duty,” Elliott said in a press release issued Wednesday.

He said he would like to personally dispel these rumors and make it very clear to everyone that the MPD is very much open and none of the rumors are true.

“We have and will always proudly serve the citizens of McLoud,” he said.