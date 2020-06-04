Gordon Cooper Technology Center's (GCTC) new public safety training center, has been erected at the south end of campus. The structure is named the Marty Lewis Public Safety Training Facility, after a former superintendent.

Gordon Cooper Technology Center's (GCTC) new public safety training center, has been erected at the south end of campus. The structure is named the Marty Lewis Public Safety Training Facility, after a former superintendent.

The $5 million facility will house training for area high school students and working law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs and paramedics.

The more than 20,000 square-foot facility includes four classrooms, a paramedic training lab, firearm simulation room, driving simulation room, workout space, large meeting room, fire training tower and additional water features for fire equipment.