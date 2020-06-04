Still in a dirt-work phase, construction has yet to begin on a new retirement community near Shawnee Middle School along the west side of Union Street.

Still in a dirt-work phase, construction has yet to begin on a new retirement community near Shawnee Middle School along the west side of Union Street.

The Grove, a multi-unit retirement community, is going to be built on 20.14 acres at 3900 N. Union.

The development is expected to be single-story units in a gated neighborhood for those age 55 years and up. Amenities such as a clubhouse with workout facilities, safe room and meeting room also are expected at the site.