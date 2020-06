A new restaurant opened at the Marketplace last summer. The site at 4734 N. Kickapoo — formerly the Delta Cafe — was remodeled extensively for a new business called Sancho Ancho Latin Cuisine.

A new restaurant opened at the Marketplace last summer. The site at 4734 N. Kickapoo — formerly the Delta Cafe — was remodeled extensively for a new business called Sancho Ancho Latin Cuisine. The remodel has been valued at $300,000 and spans 4,000 square feet.