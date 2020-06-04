Last summer Shawnee Milling Co. began a large expansion project, installing 26 50-foot-tall storage bins — 20 can hold up to 76,000 pounds of finished product.

Last summer Shawnee Milling Co. began a large expansion project, installing 26 50-foot-tall storage bins — 20 can hold up to 76,000 pounds of finished product; the six larger ones each have the capacity to store 150,000 pounds. A storage warehouse also was added on the north side for packing and ingredients. It's the mill's largest expansion since the late '90s.