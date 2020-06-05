Saturday, June 6

Attend Market on the Meadows on Saturday, June 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is an outdoor shopping event with a large variety of vendors. There will be several vendors selling items including vintage, antique, wood crafted, metal arts, glass art, artisan foods, boutiques, re-purposed, junk and other unique items. It is held in a meadow located at 6505 Coker Road in Bethel Acres, near Shawnee, with close access to I-40 and State Highway 102. There will also be food vendors. There is a $3 admission and admission is free for students 10 and under.

Enjoy the summer weather and go fishing at Twin Lakes where no fishing permit is required Saturday, June 6 and Sunday June 7. Boat permits are still required.

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art has reopened its doors and is offering free admission for the month of June thanks to Wal-Mart. The museum will be open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reservations are recommended.