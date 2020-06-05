Chinowth & Cohen Realtors recently added four new agents to its Bartlesville office.

Michael Sauer is an Air Force veteran who worked as a mechanical engineer for 10 years before deciding to enter the real estate field. He is a Bartlesville resident who also is familiar with residential and commercial listings in Tulsa and the surrounding communities of Bixby, Glenpool, Jenks and Owasso.

Kathy Lee, who is originally from Pawhuska, worked for 20 years as a registered nurse. In 2015, she entered the real estate field and began as a full-time agent in Owasso. In addition, she and her husband have been remodeling and renovating homes and businesses for 17 years, with Lee acting as designer and home stager. They live in Bartlesville.

Barbara Hopper brings more than 41 years of experience in the real estate industry; she made the decision to obtain her license when she was 20 years old. The Bartlesville native and licensed Broker has received a long list of awards, including Cultural Ambassador Oklahoma Region for 2010, as well as being recognized in the Who’s Who of Real Estate.

Carolyn Bolding is originally from North Platte, Nebraska, but attended high school in Jenks and is a University of Oklahoma graduate with a bachelor’s in Business Administration. She obtained her real estate license in 2001 and has been recognized repeatedly as a top agent/broker in the Bartlesville area. Her husband, Johnathan, is also an agent at Chinowth & Cohen.