F7 WAC is hosting its first fundraiser Friday at Shawnee IHOP to support the local restaurant and the F7 Work Activity Center.

Customers may order take-out or dine-in, and should alert staff the order is to help support F7 WAC fundraiser when you order and again when payment is due.

Hours for the fundraiser will be from 4 to 9 p.m.