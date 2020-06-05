A small group gathered with signs outside the Pottawatomie County District Attorney's office in Shawnee Friday and are seeking justice in the 2019 death of Ronald Given, 42.

Given died at an Oklahoma City hospital in January 2019 after becoming ill while jailed in the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center.

According to an autopsy report from the state, Given's probable cause of death was listed as multiple system organ failure due to cardiac arrhythmia, struggle resisting restraint by officers and violent mental/psychiatric disorder. Other conditions contributing to the death included a history of chronic ethanol use, obesity and cardiomegaly, the report adds. Manner of death is listed as a homicide.

A request has been made to District Attorney Allan Grubb's office for comment about Friday's rally and any other information relating to this case.

Watch for updates.