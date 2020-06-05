53 local artists have donated artwork for Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art’s popular and fun, fast-paced fundraiser.

This year the fundraiser goes Virtual on Saturday, June 27 at 6:30pm. Purchase your ticket today to reserve your spot in the drawing pool for your favorite artwork. Plus, an artwork BINGO game has been added for additional fun and prizes!

This event is only made possible through the generous donations of central Oklahoma artists. Artwork donations were given by these fabulous artists: Meredith Bailey, Scott Baird, Phyllis Barker, Jack Barrett, Claudia Barva, Julie Blackstone, Julie Bragg, Theresa Bragg, Brad Bauser, Gene Beavers, Michelle Briggs, Ed Bolt, Phyllis Bolt, Susan Burnett, Becky Carlberg, Debra Christian, Link Cowen, Robert Craig, Sheryl Cozad, Cody Deem, Jude Delaney, William Denney, Amber DuBoise-Shepherd, Gretchen Evans, Les Ferrin, Marie Gawf, Douglas Gordon, Leslie Harris, Vernon Hatley, Barbara Hertz, Steve Hicks, Belinda Hilburn, Gary Houlette, Cary Nell Huff, Lucy Ketch, Mary Ellen Lackey, Yoko Loftis, Sebrina Lynam, Donna Massey, Fraye Nellums, Rachel Pullin, MiMi Ramer, Raven, Jason Reimer, Debbie Stubsten, Michi Susan, Barbara Taber, Daryl Talbot, Jessica Craig Teal, Lisa Vernon, Wes Windel, Sherry Wingfield, and Cecelia Yoder. Plus, a special donation by Nelda Ward.

The Virtual event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with jazz duo Justin Pierce on the saxophone and Kendrick McKinney on the piano, while attendees get situated and comfortable into the virtual zoom event.

At 7:00 p.m., the pace speeds up with drawings for paintings, mosaics, photographs, jewelry, sketches and other works of art created and donated by local artists. The lively emcees Zachary Qualls and Dr. Jim Vernon will guide the evening’s random drawings. With each drawn ticket, patrons have just 30 seconds to choose a piece of art “off the wall.” New for the virtual event: as artworks are chosen “off the wall” you will mark them off your Bingo cards to keep track of what artworks are left on the wall and to win prizes!

To attend, reserve your ticket at www.mgmoa.org/offthewall or call Tonya at (405) 878-5604. Tickets are $50. If you want to increase your chances for your favorite art piece, the ticket may be upgraded by paying $50 or $100 more. Random drawings begin with the upgraded $150 “Eat-my-Dust” tickets. All proceeds benefit the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art 2020-2021 Special Exhibition Season which kicks off in September with a Salvador Dali exhibit.

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is located on the OBU Green campus, 1900 W. MacArthur Street in Shawnee.