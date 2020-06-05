Along with other branches in the Pioneer Library System the Shawnee Library reopened its doors to the community and for last few weeks many patrons have returned and the library kicked off its summer reading program.

According to Branch Manager Peggy Cook, she and her fellow staff members are excited to be back at the library offering books and other services to the community.

"I think that we've missed all of our customers a lot and we're happy to be seeing them," Cook said. "We're really excited about promoting the summer learning challenge...and we're really working hard to serve customers through our curbside pickup."

Cook said while the building is reopened, the library is taking the necessary safety measures and precautions to maintain social distancing.

These methods, Cook said include staff members wearing masks, encouraging customers to wear masks, separating computers, posting six feet markers around the building and offering curbside pick up.

"The staff is cleaning and the staff has been issued sanitizing things...We are cleaning in our staff areas and the public floor regularly multiple times a day," Cook said.

The branch manager said the staff is also closing the library for one hour once a day to clean the building.

Along with the social distancing safety measures, Cook said the library has also adapted its summer reading program to virtual activities.

Cooks said all Pioneer Library System branches are offering programs all summer long on their Facebook page and YouTube channel.

In addition to virtual activities, Cook said the library has a Dial the Story program where people can call (405) 701-2665 and listen to a story read aloud to them in English or Spanish.

"That's another way that we are supporting families and that is something you don't even need a computer to participate in," Cook said.

Cook said she is looking forward to the summer to not only help people but she hopes in the future to be working with all of her employees again.

"Right now we're working in teams so that we're protected," Cook said. "It will be wonderful to see everyone in the same place at the same time again."