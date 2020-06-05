On Thursday, at approximately 11:49 a.m., the Shawnee Police Department responded to the area of Edwards and Center regarding a shooting incident.

“Damage was sustained to a vehicle, but no one was injured,” SPD Public Information Officer Cpl. Vivian Lozano-Stafford said.

At this time, no arrests have been made, she said, and investigators are currently working the scene and conducting interviews.

“This appears to be an isolated incident having no connection with current protests,” she said.