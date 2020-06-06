According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Saturday, 7,059 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Oklahoma, with 5,947 recovered and 347 deaths. That is the result of 56 new confirmed cases, 80 new recoveries and two new deaths reported statewide Saturday.

Carter County has recorded a total 51 confirmed cases, one death and 37 recoveries. Cases have been confirmed in Wilson, Lone Grove, Healdton and Springer, but a vast majority of the county’s cases have been in Ardmore, where 43 cases and the county’s lone death linked to the disease have been recorded.

OSDH has resumed daily release of data by city and zip code. Five days between May 31 and June 4 did not record city-specific data after the expiration of a statewide emergency declaration. State Attorney General Mike Hunter on Wednesday informed OSDH that releasing epidemiological information for statistical purposes is legal as long as no individual person can be identified, according to The Associated Press.

“We appreciate the efforts and counsel of Attorney General Hunter to enable OSDH to continue reporting the most comprehensive and transparent COVID-19 data that our agency is dedicated to providing Oklahomans,” said OSDH Interim Commissioner Lance Frye in Friday statement.

OSDH Regional Director Mendy Spohn said all long-term care facilities in the nine-county region have been tested and a partnership with the Chickasaw Nation has expanded case investigation and contact tracing capabilities.

“We meet daily with the public health team to coordinate investigations and any follow up,” Spohn said in a Friday statement.