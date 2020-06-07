Nicholas Ryan Dohne

Nicholas Ryan Dohne, 34, of Bartlesville, passed away on Saturday, May 30th, after a valiantly fought four and one-half year battle with colon cancer and nearly life long battle with Crohn’s Disease Nick was the son of Connie (Jenner) Cox and Dr.Thomas Dohne. He was born on September 29, 1985. Nick joined a family of two older sisters, Morgan and Erica, whom he adored. He loved to sit on Erica’s lap while she studied and to cuddle on the couch with Morgan watching Saturday morning cartoons.

From early on, Nick was on the go - from walking at 8 months to throwing away the bicycle training wheels before age three. He was always seeking new challenges. His Grandma Cox said “He was born with wheels in his head”, as he had a penchant for all things fast. His first vehicle was a red child sized Jeep that he drove with reckless abandon at his Grandma and Grandpa Cox’s farm. He would wait until he rounded the corner, ostensibly out of Grandpa’s sight, to shift into high gear. He shared that first jeep and wonderful memories with his only cousins, Emily and Parker Cox. Countless holidays and birthdays were celebrated on the farm. Nick also spent many hours riding with his Grandpa on the tractor or mower, and on occasion even rode in Grandpa’s semi. His world of wheels expanded as he discovered, the joy of inline skates, trick bicycles, skate boards, cars and motorcycles. He had a special connection with his Uncle Jay, a businessman and an avid car collector, whom he admired greatly. He beamed with pride as he recently took his uncle for a spin his new Jeep.

Nick was an excellent swimmer and had great memories of his visits to his Grandma Dohne in New England and to her second home in Venice, Florida. Many of the visits included fun times on the beach with his Aunt Joan, his sisters and his best friend, Michael Eskandari. He snorkeled, skim-boarded, fished, played in the waves, collected shark’s teeth and even swam beside a manatee. Nick’s love of the ocean was rivaled only by his love of the mountains of Colorado and New Mexico in both summer and winter. He was an avid snowboarder, mountain biker and mountain boarder. He shared memories of many great ski trips with his Dad. Nick also liked to recount the story of his close encounter with a bear as he came down Angel Fire on a mountain board one summer. He startled the bear and turned to make the next switch back with a pounding heart, wondering if the bear was waiting for him. He later said he wasn’t sure who was more frightened, the bear or him.

When recently asked about his favorite vacation growing up, Nick said it was the trip he and his mom took to Universal Studios when he was 13. They drove up from the beach for an overnight in Orlando. The weather was great, the lines were short and they quenched their need for speed riding the Incredible Hulk roller coaster several times.

Other passions of Nick’s included music, video games, guns, baseball, karate, scouting, fishing, hiking and any activity in the great outdoors. He played bass in orchestra for six years and electric bass and acoustic guitar in bands with his friends. He began his scouting career in 1st grade as cub scout, attending meetings at his house. He enjoyed many boy scout campouts and trips through the years, the highlight of which was the high adventure camp at Northern Tier in Minnesota. Nick achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in 2003 with the help of his Troop 1 scoutmaster, Wayde Hamilton.

After graduating from Bartlesville High School, Nick moved to the beautiful hills of Arkansas to mountain bike and attend college. He graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and a minor in Marketing in 2009. Nick returned to his hometown to seek employment at Phillips Petroleum Company. He was employed there until his passing, working as a Hardware Asset Analyst. Nick was an enthusiastic Phillips employee and was grateful for the loyalty and support he received from his company and coworkers throughout his illness.

Nick loved his role as father. He fell in love with Madelyn at first sight. They shared a special bond through their love of Japanese Anime, Harry Potter and all things furry. Mady is his brilliant, sassy girl. His sweet baby, Katelyn, was his pride and joy, and he loved to dance, swim, and play with Katy along with her wonderful and loving older sister. Nick married the love of his life, Autumn, on March 29th 2019 on the beautiful beaches of Riviera Maya. They created an empire of love for their blended family of 8. There were no adopted or Step children to Nick. He loved and raised them all equally. His love for his wife and children was unmatched and undeniable.

Nick had an abiding love of animals, with a special place for his lab, Lilly and his great Pyrenees, Koda. He was passionate about equality. He had a poetic heart and a thirst for literature. He demonstrated an awareness and knowledge of art rarely found except among collectors and art students. He was an advocate for the underdog, and a defender of those who were unable to defend themselves.

Nick will be forever remembered for his beautiful smile, his warm personality and his great laugh. He said he knew at the end of his life, his Grandpa Cox would be waiting to give him a warm, embracing hug.

He was preceded in death by his beloved Grandparents, Ben and Mary Cox and Ernest and Dorothy Dohne.

Survivors include: his children, Katelyn and Madelyn Dohne, Emilee Stokes, Jackson Spinks, Adrian Aranda, and Nathaniel Aranda of Bartlesville; his wife, Autumn Dohne of Bartlesville; his parents, Dr.Thomas Dohne and Connie Cox; his step-father, Joel Jenner; his sisters, Erica Difore and her husband Rich of Leesburg, VA and Morgan Dohne of Framingham, MA; his Aunt Joan Dohne of New Bedford, MA. his Uncle Jay Cox and his wife Susan of Edmond, OK; his cousins Parker and Emily Cox of Edmond, OK, his nieces Cassie, Brook and Katie and his nephew Andrew; his extended family in New England and in Pensacola, Florida, his loyal and loving friend, Michael Eskandari.

A bench will be dedicated in his honor on Pathfinder Parkway at a later date.

The family requests donations be made to Truity Federal Credit Union in the name of Madelyn Dohne and Katelyn Dohne