GROVE - A peaceful protest organized for Black Live Matter will be held 6-8 p.m. on Friday, June 12 at 3rd and Main Streets in Grove.

The event has been organized by 2018 Grove High School alumni Caitlynn Daniels, who urges attendees to have plenty of water, appropriate signs, and recommended masks for the protection of yourself and others.

The Grove Police Department will be on hand, both to protect protestors’ rights and to make sure the event remains peaceful.

Participants are asked to line Main Street from 3rd Street in order to not cause traffic obstruction. All interested individuals are urged to attend the rally which, in true Grand Lake form, is planned as a vocal but peaceful and respectful event.