ZENA - The four candidates running for Delaware County Sheriff and three of the four candidates for Delaware County Commissioner District 2 have taken part in a second forum.

Both forums were held at Zena Baptist Church and were moderated by Pastor Rick Thomas. Videos of the forums may be found on the Grove Sun and Delaware County Journal Facebook pages.

County Commissioner Dist. 2 Forum

The forum for the County Commissioner Dist. 2 candidates was held on Tuesday, June 2. The nearly two hour forum covered topics that would pertain to the job, including how to get the younger generations to stay in Delaware County for population growth.

Prior to the forum, candidates drew numbers to determine the order in which the candidates would be asked questions. The order for the forum was Jake Callihan, Scott Williams and David Hampton. The incumbent commissioner and fourth candidate, Russell Martin, was unable to attend.

Callihan has lived in Jay most of his life, beginning in the fourth grade and graduated in 1996. Prior to running for County Commissioner, Callihan and his brother started a fence company, which is still in business to this day. He has also worked on oil pipelines and in the coal industry.

“Over the years I have had several different jobs that have held a lot of responsibility,” said Callihan.

Callihan said that he didn’t know what field he would go into until high school, when he took agriculture and carpentry classes.

“We’ve kind of gotten away from those kinds of classes that give kids a different avenue that’s not going to go to college and they need to have that,” said Callihan.

Callihan says that although there are vo-tech schools around, he’d like to see vocational classes in local high schools.

“If we got it into our schools and it’s something they can look forward to, then they can start up their own business and see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Callihan. “They can build houses for a living or in my case welding and building shop fence… As community leaders we have got to get into these schools and show these kids that they have different avenues.”

Williams is originally from California and moved to Delaware County after serving his country 14 years in the military. Williams has been in business for himself since he left the service.

“I’m running for this job to try to make our district better,” said Williams.

Williams opened up his first business in 1979, during his sophomore year of high school. Williams said that it wasn’t long before he had five employees and carried $3,000 in his pocket around school.

“To keep kids here, all they have to do is try. They can do it. They just have to have the support from other people, because its out there. Anything they want to do, they can do,” said Williams. “You have to push them forward. They can make it here and they can stay here if they want to.”

Williams said he has told his kids to get away to make them grow up and to avoid landing in the jailhouse.

“Money is easy to make, you can make it every day. All you have to have is that ethic to go out and work,” said Williams.

Hampton is a fourth-generation Delaware County resident and is a 1983 graduate of Grove High School. Hampton has a graduate degree in administration and has experience in business and teaching.

“I am getting close to retirement age… If I win this position, this will be my only job,” said Hampton. “My goal is to try to fix a few things. I do not, nor will I, operate as things have in the past.”

Hampton says that if you want things to stay as they are not to vote for him. As the forum went on, Hampton spoke about the age bracket that he falls into, saying that it is spilt into two groups: agrarian or tourism. He then spoke on how the lack of industry is why so many of the local young people move away.

“What we have to do is to get everything in position to get more industry to get more jobs to get people to want to stay. It’s hard to have a student that graduates from high school here and stay here and have a good job,” said Hampton. “If we have good roads, if we have a safe county, if we have the foresight to bring in industry by offering the incentives to get them here, then yes, I think we can keep them here because we have a lot to offer.”

Hampton says that growth is not wanted by all of the communities in Delaware County.

“Growth is going to happen and I look at it as a big rock rolling down a hill… There are three things we can do: we can get run over by it, we can move out of the way or we can do things to maneuver it to things that we want [it] to do,” said Hampton.

Sheriff Forum

The forum for the Sheriff candidates was held on Thursday, June 4. The two and a half hour forum covered topics ranging from budgets to mental health to the candidates’ strengths and weaknesses.

Prior to the forum, the candidates drew numbers to determine the order in which the candidates would be asked questions. The order for the forum was Mark Berry, Mike Wilkerson, Matt North and Tracy Shaw.

The forum started with born and raised Delaware County native Berry, who has 16 years of law enforcement experience and currently works for the Cherokee Nation as security supervisor for a casino.

“I want to be your sheriff, plain and simple. I’m here for the people and the people only,” said Berry in his opening remarks.

Berry says that the top reason a voter should vote for him is because he is for the people.

“Number one, I want to serve the people. I believe the Sheriff’s Office has forgotten who pays the bills. You guys do with your tax money. You pay our wages and the deputies need to respond, no matter how big or how small the call is,” said Berry.

Berry said in his concluding statement that he wants to take misdemeanors and put them to work cleaning roads and parks for community service. In return, Berry says that he would sit down and help the offender write a resume to help them get a better job, if they are consistently on time and do a good job.

“I want to leave this county with a legacy. I want to leave this county with the best department that you’ve ever seen and one that you can be proud of,” said Berry.

Wilkerson, another true Delaware County resident, has 49 years of law enforcement experience. Wilkerson also averages 25-80 hours of continuing education in the field per year and is focused on the morale and high turnover rate in deputies.

“My purpose in running for sheriff is to bring back a Sheriff’s Department that the people of this county can be proud of and trust in,” said Wilkerson. “You have to know the deputy in your area and trust them, and I want to bring that back.”

Wilkerson says that voters should vote for him because he has the experience, the background and the will to make changes. He wants to serve the public and bring back the relationships between the Sheriff’s Department, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and local police and fire departments.

“When you get elected to an office, you become the servant of the people, it’s not the other way around. I want to be your servant. I want to give you a Sheriff’s Office that you can be proud of and that you can trust,” said Wilkerson. “[Those relationships] have eroded to the point that they are almost non-existent. I guarantee you that the Sheriff’s Office depends on the small police departments, they depend on the Highway Patrol and they depend on those fire departments. I need to work with them and work for you.”

Wilkerson invites residents to contact him if there is a problem within the system.

“We can make Delaware County a safer, stronger place to be. I want to be a part of that with you,” said Wilkerson.

North was also born and raised within the county and has eight years of law enforcement experience. North is the youngest candidate at 33 years old.

“I want to take the Sheriff’s Department in a new direction, to bring it into the future. To bring things around to where when you see us on tv or you see us in the newspaper, you can be proud of us,” said North.

North’s top reason that voters should vote for him because he wants to bring the department into the future and because he is open to new ideas.

“It’s time for a change. The cookie cutter way that things have happened over the last three Sheriffs can’t happen again. It has to be different and it has to go in a different direction. Being open to everyone who has an issue or some sort of a problem can come up to you and say ‘this is how your deputy handled this problem and this is wrong’ and actually doing something about it, instead of brushing it off or making a false promise,” said North.

North says that he has grown and matured since his time working for the county.

“I think a big mistake would be repeating history over and over again. I’d like to see us be able to start this department and leave this department better than we found it,” said North. “Maintaining that level of open mindedness and willingness to work the hours that are going to be necessary and putting the time in that is going to be necessary, to have that drive and focus, that is the main reason that any of us want to run. Leaving this department better than what I found it when I started in 2008 is my main goal.”

Shaw moved to Delaware County in 1993 and has worked with the Sheriff’s Office since 2006. All of Shaw’s law enforcement experience has come from Delaware County, working for the Jay Police Department, the State of Oklahoma as a park ranger and as the current Undersheriff.

“[As Undersheriff], I’m directly tied in to the inner operations of the Sheriff’s office and I know how things are working there. I’ve spent my entire time with the Sheriff’s Office trying to improve and make the changes that I think the people here want,” said Shaw. “Since I’ve become Undersheriff, the turnover has slowed and the morale is beginning to come up. I’ve implemented several new programs and the Sheriff’s Office is starting to come around. I’m running for sheriff because I want to see the improvements that I’ve made over the last 14 years stay and continue to grow.”

Shaw says that voters should vote for him because of those steps that he has already taken steps to improve the department and because he wants to continue to see those programs grow.

“Back in 1988 I swore an oath to protect this country. When I moved into this community many, many years ago, I joined the fire department and I served the people of this community on the fire department and as an EMT. The day I joined the Sheriff’s Office, I swore an oath to serve the people of Delaware County. Through my life I have done nothing but serve people, to serve you,” said Shaw.

Shaw has worked under three different sheriffs and is eager for the opportunity to show his leadership.

“Given the opportunity to actually lead the administration, I think I could do wonderful things there using my own ideas, using my own values and implementing and improving on the things I’ve already done to lead this Sheriff’s Office into something new,” said Shaw. “I think I can get us where we need to go.”

About the Election

The election for both positions will take place on Tuesday, June 30. Because all eight of the candidates are running on the Republican ticket, the winners could be decided in the preliminary election should one of the candidates win 50 percent of the vote, the candidate will be declared the winner. Should no one of the candidates win half of the votes, then a runoff between the two candidates with the most votes will be held on August 25.