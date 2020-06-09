Re-opening the Washington County Courthouse to the general public has been complicated to say the least.

Transitioning from a strict access policy to one with fewer limitations has involved input from several entities.

District Judge Linda Thomas, the county commissioners, Sheriff Scott Owen, and Washington County Emergency Management have been working together to make sound decisions and policies regarding the public’s access to the courthouse and the judicial system.

“Policies which allow reasonable access to the courthouse, while keeping the health and safety of the public and courthouse employees a priority, will be implemented and modified as the situation dictates,” Thomas said.

“In addition to the county officials working in concert with one another, we must take into consideration COVID-19 precautions and restrictions issued by the CDC, all state and local governments, and as directed by the Oklahoma Supreme Court and Court of Criminal Appeals.”

Thomas said the group will continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis to determine the least restrictive access to the courthouse, all the while maintaining a safe environment for those to use the courthouse facilities.

New guidelines include:

• Temperatures taken at the door.

• All members of the public are required to wear masks that cover the nose and mouth while occupying all common areas of the courthouse. People are asked to bring a mask with them if they intend to enter the courthouse facility. If they do not have a mask, one will be provided to them.

• Inside courtrooms, the judge hearing the case has the sole discretion to determine the need for masks.

• The judge hearing a case will determine the appropriate number of people allowed in the courtroom based upon the size of the room and the type of hearing.

• Social distancing shall continue.

• People who are ill cannot enter the courthouse or any district court facility. Anyone who appears to be ill may be denied access to the building.

No one will be allowed to enter the courthouse who:

— has been diagnosed with or have had direct contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19.

— has any symptoms such as fever, severe cough, or shortness of breath.

— has traveled to any country outside the United States in the past 14 days, and/or has lived with or have had close contact with someone with COVID-19.

— has been quarantined or isolated by any doctor or has been voluntarily quarantined.

• Any person who has been ill or exposed to COVID-19 and is scheduled for a court appearance must contact the Washington County Court Clerk at 918-337-2870 for a new court date.

• Court appearances are limited to only the litigant(s), his/her attorney, required witnesses, and necessary court personnel.

• Judges will continue to use remote participation such as telephone conference, Skype, Bluejeans.com, webinar-based platforms and video conferencing.

• The manner in which documents are filed and payments made to the Washington County Court Clerk’s office are determined by the court clerk. Call 918-337-2870 for information.

• The court clerks and judges may continue to use email, fax and drop boxes for acceptance of written materials when appropriate.

Orders that require a judge’s signature may be submitted to the Washington County Court Clerk mail, fax (918-337-2897), or by electronic means. Regarding documents sent by fax or electronically, the original document(s) must be immediately mailed to the Washington County Court for filing.