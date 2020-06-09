Candidates for municipal office for the City of Tecumseh may file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, June 15th.

Jeannie Stover, Secretary of the County Election Board, said the filing period ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 17th.

Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted at the County Election Board office for the indicated offices:

Councilmember Ward One------- 4 yr. term

Councilmember Ward Three-----4 yr. term

Councilmember Ward Two------2 yr. unexpired term

Councilmember Ward Four------2 yr. unexpired term

The municipal offices at stake will be filled in the Nonpartisan election scheduled August 25, 2020.