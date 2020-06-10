Robert Lee “Bob” Barthel, 81, of Muskogee, passed from this life Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Muskogee.

He was born July 31, 1938, to Roy and Shirley (Krumsiek) Barthel in Roland, Oklahoma.

Bob grew up in Roland and graduated from Roland High School. He earned his master’s degree in education and counseling at Central State College and his PHD in science.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force in Korea as a dental technician and was honorably discharged.

Bob married Dorothy Lee Whitten in 1958 and she preceded him in death on April 15, 1997; he later married Leah Moldenhauer and she preceded him in death; he later married Mary Irwin.

Bob worked in the Treasury Department for the State of Oklahoma. He taught at Tecumseh High School and McAlester School system. Bob worked for Department of Labor with the Coal Mine Workers Compensation Program and with the Veterans Administration with the Vocational Rehabilitation Services until his retirement.

Bob served as a minister with the Church of God 7th Day and was a major supporter of the church in Muskogee. He taught at the Ministerial Training Center with the Church and served in many church leadership roles and committees. Bob loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and attending any and all activities they were involved in.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Whitten; second wife, Leah Moldenhaur; and two brothers, Kenneth Barthel and Thomas Barthel.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Barthel of the home; sons, Robert Barthel and wife Nanci, Randall Barthel and wife Audri, Roger Barthel and wife Nina, step-children Kenneth Gitthens, Sharon Wilson, Steven Gitthens, Andrew Gitthens, and Kimberly Keyes, sister, Dr. Judith V. “Dee” Barthel-Blair and numerous grandchildren, and extended family and friends.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 11.

Graveside service will be at 10 a.m., Friday, June 12, at Tecumseh Cemetery with Elder Chip Hinds, Church of God 7th Day, Tahlequah, and Jeff Holderby officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dover Family Camp Fund, Oklahoma Conference COG7, P.O. Box 392, Coweta, OK 74429 or the American Heart Association.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.