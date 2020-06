Darrell Carter

Darrell Gene Carter, 33, died Sunday.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. June 11, at the His Life Church in Nowata. Interment will follow at Ball Cemetery in Childers. Services are under the direction of Benjamin Funeral Service of Nowata.

Richard Boulton

Richard Boulton, 64, of Bartlesville, died Tuesday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.