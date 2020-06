Frank B. Green passed away June 10, 2020.

Frank B. Green passed away June 10, 2020.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 16, at 10 a.m. at Shawnee Downtown Pentecostal Holiness Church, 518 E. 7th, Shawnee. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.