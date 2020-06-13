Beverly Ann George Chapline, age 65, was born Aug. 24, 1954, and left this world June 9, 2020. She was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Gerald Ray George and Lota Fern Davis George. They preceded her in death as well as her son Lil’ Joe Chapline, brothers, Sanford Ray George and Raymond Gerry George.

Beverly Ann George Chapline, age 65, was born Aug. 24, 1954, and left this world June 9, 2020. She was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Gerald Ray George and Lota Fern Davis George. They preceded her in death as well as her son Lil’ Joe Chapline, brothers, Sanford Ray George and Raymond Gerry George.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Joseph S. Chapline of the home; daughter, Jami Chapline; eight grandchildren, Andrew, Alexia, Summer, Aspen, Macie, Trace, Annabelle and Isabelle; one great-grandchild Royaltee and another on the way; brother, Charles David George and wife Sylvia; sister, Gloria Douthit and husband George all of Shawnee; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She graduated from Shawnee High School in 1972. She was much loved and will be greatly missed but never forgotten.

There will be a memorial service at the Living Word Church, 3831 N. Kickapoo, Shawnee, on June 20, at 11 a.m.