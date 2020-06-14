Patricia Lippert

Patricia Lippert, 85, life-long Dewey resident, was in her hometown when she went peacefully to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday.

Pat was born the daughter of James and Bertha (Malcom) Butler on Sept. 20, 1934, in Dewey, OK. She was raised in Dewey and attended Dewey schools where she enjoyed playing in the band. She graduated with the Class of 1953. The Christmas of her senior year, Pat was set up on a blind date with Jack Ray Lippert for a party at Virginia Avenue Baptist Church. It didn’t take long for her to realize he was the love of her life. They quickly fell in love and married on Sept. 19, 1953. In 1957, Jack was drafted into the U.S. Army. Pat stayed home to care for the children, but once they were older, she started her own career with the Union Bank. She moved to First National Bank in 1966 and after 27 faithful years of service, she retired from WestStar Bank in 1993. Jack preceded her in death in 2018, after 65 years of marriage.

Pat loved the Lord; she and Jack attended Virginia Avenue Baptist Church for many years and were founding members of Rose Hill Community Baptist Church of Dewey and Pat currently served as a member of First Baptist Church in Dewey. They loved their Treasure Lake campground/family in Branson, MO, where they spent 22 years visiting, finding friends and making memories. Pat loved Branson; she spent holidays such as the Fourth of July and Thanksgiving there with her family and friends from all over the Midwest. When not in Branson, Pat was ready to travel and took trips all over the country, from Seattle to New York City. No matter where she went, Pat made friends and learned their life stories. She loved to collect cookbooks, reading them cover to cover, and watched her favorite shows on the Food Network and the Hallmark Channels. She enjoyed volunteering in the community and was a long serving member and past president of the Bartlesville Pilot Club. Pat loved to cook and take care of her home and family. She was always ready and willing to help anyone in need and took care of many of her extended family members and friends.

Pat is survived by her loving children Anita “Lippert” Horton of Claremore, Troy Lippert and Lisa of Claremore, Doyle Lippert and Sheryl of Bartlesville; three grandchildren, Amy Morton and Levi, Erica Lippert, and David Aultz and Traelynda; three great grandchildren Bryn, Beau and Wyatt; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, four brothers Charles, James, Derrell, Douglas and Sam, and one sister Shirley Cannon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Journey Home, 900 NE Washington Blvd., Bartlesville, OK 74006.

Services will be held 2 p.m. Sat., June 20 at First Baptist Church of Dewey, with Pastor Mark Wright officiating. Services are under the direction of Carter Davis and the Davis Family Funeral Home – Dewey Chapel. Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at www.DavisFamilyFuneralHome.com.