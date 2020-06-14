The Shawnee News-Star is embarking on an exciting change for our audiences as we launch a new and improved website experience on Monday, June 15.

With a new look, the site also will load super fast, bringing readers information even faster than before.

The News-Star, which is now part of Gannett’s USA Today Network, will provide a more streamlined experience for our digital audiences on mobile and desktop sites, and our mobile app will have a new, modern look that delivers the same high-quality, local news, sports and features our readers expect.

Here are some of highlights:

We’re faster.

Blazingly fast site speeds ensure you won’t be left waiting

Our pages load quicker, and consistently meet or exceed top industry standards

Photo galleries and videos also load more quickly

We’re easier on the eyes.

With more prominent, easier-to-read headlines

A larger type size and modern font make articles more readable

Bolder headlines provide a better experience on mobile

We’re more efficient.

Our redesigned homepage makes it easier to find the content you care about most

Previously driven by traditional print sectioning, our new site highlights the content that is most popular with our digital readers

We’ve based these decisions on deep data, ensuring the most critical content surfaces prominently

These new navigational points create a sense of place and usefulness for our readers

We’re more nimble.

Scrolling through today’s top headlines just got speedier

We’ve implemented new scrolling capabilities that give you a smoother, faster experience when reading through our headlines

This allows you to more efficiently find the content most important to you

We’re more defined.

Prominent labels have been added for specific content, such as Opinions

We clearly delineate opinion-based content from our reporting, providing an added layer of transparency

Labels also provide classification for different content, such as analysis, review and exclusives

This new design ensures our evolving spectrum of viewpoints and voices is carefully identified

We’re more mobile.

Newsletters are more mobile-friendly and easier to read.

Our newsletters underwent a complete visual overhaul, resulting in a cleaner, more appealing newsletter.

There’s no longer a need to pinch and zoom.

We’re friendlier.

It’s now easier to share content with your friends and family across social media.

Social sharing icons are more prominent, making it simple for you to click and share

We’ve chosen to highlight the most popular social platforms — the ones you typically use to share

With this redesign, our top priorities were to create a faster, better organized site that provides a more streamlined experience for our readers, with a modern look and feel.

Our goal is to empower you — giving you the most important news, informing your purchasing decisions, helping you plan your weekends, and igniting your passions.

Whether you have two minutes to skim headlines on your mobile device, or a 30-minute break to dig into our community-focused content, we want you to achieve a sense of accomplishment, knowing you’re informed and connected to the world around you.

The News-Star newsroom will remain as focused as ever on providing readers with local stories, features, photography and other content — but presented in a new modern style.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Is your content still behind a paywall?

Our paywall policy has not changed. Our reporting depends on your continued financial support, and like all other businesses, we cannot provide services for free. Your subscriptions allow us to continue to provide the trusted, reliable journalism you rely on. Some content will remain free, which we provide as a public service during emergency situations.

For both mobile and desktop access, you may need to sign in again, but the good news is you can use your same email and password. Remember, if you are already a print subscriber, you can access the website content for free by creating a log-in with your email address. If you have any questions about that, call (405) 214-3945.

Why is the navigation different?

The new navigation makes it easier to find the content you care about most. Previously driven by traditional print sectioning, our new site highlights the content that is most popular with our digital readers. We’ve based these decisions on deep data, ensuring the most critical content surfaces prominently.

When will commenting be available again?

Currently, commenting is not supported in our new environment but we are working diligently to make it available as soon as possible. We understand our commenting provides opportunities to engage with not only us, but with each other.

Where is all the older content? Are archives no longer available?

Our site has content that dates back to the beginning of this year, January 1, 2020. Over the coming months, we will restore all the content that was previously on our site.

Do I need to download a new mobile app, or update the one I have downloaded?

You should have received messages both before and after the upgrade, prompting you to update the app. Also included is a new onboarding screen to walk you through the app’s new process. Our new app presents a more consistent experience between our desktop site and mobile.

How is the mobile app changing?

We’ve added several new features, including “My Topics” that allow users to personalize the news that appears first; “Catch Up” with swipeable news headlines; “News Near You” with geo-targeting capabilities; and Notifications. Premium features are also now available, including an ad-free experience.

We hope you enjoy trying out the new site experience. If you have any questions or comments, you can email us at newsroom@news-star.com, or leave us a Facebook message: facebook.com/shawneenewsstar or give us a call at (405) 273-4200.