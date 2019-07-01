Wayne Alton Kirk 87, of Miami, Oklahoma passed from this life on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Integris Regional Medical Center in Miami, Oklahoma.

Wayne was born October 11, 1931 in Riverton, Kansas to George and Dana (Brown) Kirk.

He married Jewel Archer October 11, 1954 in and they shared 65 years together, even in working together.

He served in the United States Army during Korea, was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Restoration Branch and served as pastor. He was a member of the Lions Club in both Picher and Miami, the Travel Club of Miami and American Legion post 147 in Miami, Oklahoma. Owned and operated Kirks Home and Auto Store on South Main in Miami, Topline Auto Parts on North Main in Miami, Lion Supply in Picher, Oklahoma and Chetopa, Kansas.

He lived in Ottawa County most of his life, except while serving in the service.

He preceded in death by his parents and one son Timothy Blair Kirk and a grandson Austin Kirk.

Survivors his wife Jewel Kirk of the home one son Thomas Wayne Kirk of Miami, OK, one brother Bill Kirk of Joplin, MO, two grandchildren Amanda Dawn Kirk and Ashley Marie Kirk.

Services will be held 10:30 am Wednesday July 3, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ Restoration Branch on Highway 10 in Miami, Oklahoma with Rob Fuller officiating. Interment will follow in the G.A.R. Cemetery under the direction of the Paul Thomas Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Miami, Oklahoma. The family will receive friends and relatives Tuesday July 2, 2019 from 6-7 at the Paul Thomas Funeral Home in Miami, Oklahoma. Pallbearers will be members of the Church of Jesus Christ Restoration Branch.