James Robert “Jim Bob” Turn, age 82, of Ardmore, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Jim Bob was born on Aug. 29, 1937, in San Angelo, Texas to parents, James Robert Alonzo Turn and Katheryn Sally Turn. After attending Mertzon High School, he played football at San Angelo State University, then forgone the draft from the Dallas Texans to join the Marines. Entering the Marine Corp in 1956, he was part of the N Company 3rd BN, second infantry at Camp Pendleton, Calif. After returning home from the Korean Conflict, Jim Bob’s family moved to Corsicana, Texas where he began his career in the chemical industry with Wachtel Industries. Jim Bob became the plant manager for Jetco Chemical from 1960-1982, going on to become president of Sooner Chemical Company in Seminole. After leaving Oklahoma in 1982, Jim Bob, his wife, Betty Lou Turn and business partner, Jim Pipkin, started PChem in New Braunfels, Texas. They saved enough money to buy CME in Latexo, Texas, and changed the name to PChem where Jim Bob was president from 1985 until 2012. Upon his retirement, he moved to Taos, N.M. with wife, Gini Turn, of 15 years. They both loved to travel abroad visiting family and the many friends they gained together throughout their lives. J. B. settled down in Ardmore, where he enjoyed golf. In 1976, he won the Las Vegas Amateur Open also played in many golf tournaments at the Corsicana Country Club and Spring Creek Country Club in Crockett, Texas. J. B. was a charter member of the “Misfit” Golf Group, apprised of many of his past and present chemical industry friends. He also served on the Houston County Appraisal Board for many years. His other passions included dove hunting, the PChem Christmas parties, playing cards, dominoes, keeping up with Texas A&M and the Rams, was an avid western movie watcher and loved gardening.

Jim Bob is survived by wife, Gini Turn of Ardmore; children, Catherine Golden and husband, Dale of Kemp, Texas, Craig Turn and wife, Cheryl of Crockett; step-children, Robert Cousins and wife, Tammy of Austonio, Texas, Tosh Murchison of Dallas, Smith Murchison of Dallas; grandchildren, Peyton Turn of Bryan College Station, Texas, Emmy Golden of Kemp, Max Cousins of Houston, James Robert Cousins of Austonio, Chaiya Murchison of Edinburgh, Scotland, Thane Murchison of Edinburgh, Scotland; great-grandchildren, Evelyn Howell of Kemp, Elizabeth Golden of Kemp, many nieces, nephews, cousins and an abundance of friends. Jim Bob was preceded in death by father, James Robert Alonzo Turn; mother, Katheryn Sally Turn; brother, Henry Lon Turn; brother-in-law, Berry Sessions and his beloved dog of 16 years “Potlicker.”

Memorial services for James Robert “Jim Bob” Turn will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Larry Bruce Gardens.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Ardmore Veterans Center, Alzheimer’s Unit Patient Benefit Fund, 1015 South Commerce St, Ardmore, Oklahoma 73401.

