James “Jim” Arthur DeLano of Baxter Springs, Kansas previously from Miami, Oklahoma passed from this life on November 5, 2019 at his home, he was 72.

Jim was born on April 22, 1947 to James Albert and Phyllis Louise (Myers) DeLano in Wichita, Kansas. He graduated from Wichita East High School. He was a Grocery Store Manager for Dillion’s, Sav-Mor, and Lyle’s IGA. He also worked for the Baxter Springs Police Department as a dispatcher. Jim served his country in the United States Navy from 1965-1969. Jim enjoyed collecting all types of sports memorabilia. Jim married Leslie (McKinzie) DeLano in Baxter Springs, Kansas, she preceded him in death on June 10, 2019.

Jim is survived by two sons Scott DeLano and wife Tracie of Miami, Oklahoma, Joey Sparks and wife Allison of Baxter Springs, Kansas; three daughters Kelly Orta and husband Sean of Bartlesville, Stacy DeLano and husband Todd of Stillwater, and Stacy Sparks of Baxter Springs; one brother-in-law and friend Keith McKinzie and wife Karen; and one sister Debra Simon. He is also, survived by six grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his brother Craig DeLano.

No services are scheduled at this time. Jim’s family has entrusted Derfelt’s Baxter Chapel for cremation. Online condolences can be made at www.derfeltfuneralhomes.com.