Lone Grove — Services for James Calvin McPeak, 86, of Lone Grove, are scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in the Harvey-Douglas Centennial Chapel of Ardmore with Rev. David Gardner officiating. Graveside services will follow at the Lone Grove Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Air Force with a special escort from the Patriotic Guard Riders. The family is requesting casual wear.

James was born in a log cabin Sept. 11, 1933, at Meridian, Okla., to Merritt and Margaret (McEwen) McPeak. He gained his wings Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at home. James grew up in Meridian and later went to school in Guthrie. He joined the Air Force in 1953, where he was an Airman 1st Class. He was honorably discharged in 1962. After leaving the service, James had a long career as a production supervisor in the oilfield industry retiring in 2016. James had a love of airplanes, ships, fishing bobbers and homemade wine. He liked to hunt, fish and camp, but he especially had a love for his family. He married the love of his life Carol Mae Coulter Jan. 4, 1974, in Moorcroft, Wyo. They had 45 wonderful years together.

James was preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters, Marie Daggs, Ruth Starks and Joann Miller.

He is survived by his wife of the home, and eight children, Thresea Benson and husband Donald, of Ardmore; Sharon Cunningham and husband Michael; Belinda Howell and husband Chet; Karen Henry and husband Allen; Marnie Rutledge and husband Chad, all of Lone Grove; Doug McPeak and wife Debra, of Austin, Texas; Diane Schuricht of Denver, and Stephanie McPeak and husband Scott, of Austin; sister, Teresa West and husband John, of Nashoba, Okla.; 30 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; numerous nephews, nieces and other family.

Pallbearers will be grandsons Jeramy Howell, Coleton Crockett, Christopher Cunningham, John Joe Zuniga Jr., Bobby Shelley and great-grandson, Xander Wise.

Honorary bearers will be son-in-law’s Allen Henry, Chet Howell, Michael Cunningham, Chad Rutledge, Donald Benson, and two special friends Vernon Barrick and Mike Steele.

Family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening at Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home of Ardmore. Condolences may be left to the family at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.