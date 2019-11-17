Former Lone Grove resident, Juanita Cypert, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in a Fort Worth, Texas convalescent home, at the age of 91 years, one month and 14 days. Daughter of the late Cornelius Monroe Burdue and Pearl Lee Ingram Burdue, Juanita was born Sept. 30, 1928, at Enterprise, Okla.

Juanita was a graduate of Lone Grove High School, the class of 1946, and later attended the Ardmore Business School. A member of the Northwest Baptist Church in Ardmore, where she taught the three year old Sunday school class for 53 years, Juanita touched the lives of many children over several generations. She was also a member of the Eastern Star, Chapter 484 of Lone Grove, and enjoyed playing bingo.

Juanita and Elmo Bruce Cypert were married Nov. 25, 1950, at Ardmore. They were the parents of a son, Harold, and were married for over 55 years when Elmo passed away, Feb. 4, 2006.

In addition to her husband and parents, Juanita was preceded in death by her brothers, Max and Eugene Burdue; and her sisters, May Calton, Dovie Turner and Grace Jackson.

Juanita is survived by her son, Harold Cypert and his wife Debbie, of Fort Worth, Texas; her granddaughter, Tammie Apodaca and her husband Mark; nieces, Sandra Couch and husband Dick; Mary Ann Denton and Gina Dixon; nephews, Bruce Cypert and Jack Tuck.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home officiated by Dr. David Hobbs. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park with the assistance of Mark Apodaca, Greg Wells, Ray Griffin, Mike Hamilton, Kerry Hamilton and Jim McCaskill serving as pallbearers.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Juanita's name be made to "Beyond Faith Hospice," 804 Santa Fe Dr., #100 B, Weatherford, TX 76086.

A time of visitation and support for family and friends will be this afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m. at Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.